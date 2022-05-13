ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Be Greater Than Average and Dr. Miles Harvey are hosting a summer camp for students interested in learning more about esports. The Explore More E-Sports camp will offer students STEM learning, develop positive relationships and strengthen self-regulation.

Students will play various games and learn strategies for gameplay with others. The camp will run from June 27 to July 1, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and take place at Electric Playhouse. The price to enroll in the course is $249.75.

In the 2018-19 school year, about 200 colleges in the U.S offered $16 million in esports scholarships.