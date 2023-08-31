ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A contract worth $7.4 million was awarded to go towards protecting critical infrastructure and aid in lowering flood risk in Mora County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) gave the money to Kha’P’o Construction Services, Inc. from Española.

“We have the ability to deliver some flood mitigation for the people who live in this area and endured last year’s wildfires. It’s important to me that we’re working with state and county officials to support and protect the communities we serve,” said Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, USACE, Albuquerque District Commander.

Kha’P’o Construction will use gabion baskets, wire-wrapped riprap, and post-assisted log structures to protect critical infrastructure from sediment and debris. According to a USACE press release, the construction job should last about 60 days from when the contractor is given to go ahead to start.