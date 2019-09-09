Erin Trujeque Memorial Scholarship helps cancer students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Erin Trujeque Memorial Scholarship is set up for any student who has been diagnosed with and undergone treatment for childhood cancer at New Mexico Pediatric Oncology facility.

Students are eligible to receive this award for eight semesters of undergraduate school and four semesters of graduate school. Students may attend the school or college of their choice. Awards are the amount of tuition at their school, not to exceed the cost of full-time/in-state tuition at the University of New Mexico. Students must complete 12 hours of volunteer service at the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico.

Adriana Torrez, a childhood cancer survivor and a current scholarship recipient is attending the University of New Mexico.

The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is always looking for donations. Click here to learn more about the fund.