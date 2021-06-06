Equine therapy program returns after challenging year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a year since Cloud Dancers Therapeutic Horsemanship has been able to offer horse rides for their clients, but they’re officially back. “Because of COVID, we were shut down like a lot of places were for the past year,” said Karen Molony, the lead instructor and Equine Facilities Manager at Cloud Dancers.

That wasn’t the only challenge they faced. “We lost our home, the place we were renting space was shutting down, so we had to find a new home,” said Molony.

However, this weekend they’re back on a new property, and they’re excited to once again offer their unique therapy. During the grand reopening, Molony says they saw more than 100 people visit between Saturday and Sunday.

The program teaches people with disabilities to ride horses. They say it’s great to see the positive benefits that their clients take away from the program. Molony says all of them walk away with more confidence and self-esteem. “Put somebody on the back of a 1,000-pound animal and they can get that animal to do what they want,” she said.

Molony says Cloud Dancers is almost completely run by volunteers, and they’re always looking for more to help out during the lessons. If you’re interested in volunteering there’s more information on their website.

