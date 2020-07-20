Environmental Health Department sets up mosquito traps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Environmental Health Department has set up mosquito traps around the city. These traps mostly located along the Rio Grande will be used to identify where mosquito populations are high. Those mosquitos will also be tested to see if they are carrying the West Nile virus or other potential diseases. Trapping season typically lasts through October. The city asks if you see one please leave it alone.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day