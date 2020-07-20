Environmental Health Department sets up mosquito traps

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Environmental Health Department has set up mosquito traps around the city. These traps mostly located along the Rio Grande will be used to identify where mosquito populations are high. Those mosquitos will also be tested to see if they are carrying the West Nile virus or other potential diseases. Trapping season typically lasts through October. The city asks if you see one please leave it alone.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss