SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An environmental group is suing an energy company over gas emissions from a battery facility in southeastern New Mexico. The group alleges the facility is breaking clean air laws.

The WildEarth Guardians claim Oxy USA is violating the Clean Air Act by releasing more nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide than allowed from its turkey track facility. That’s roughly 22 miles east of Artesia.

They’re calling for Oxy to be fined for the emissions.