Environmental Education of New Mexico holds Outdoor Learning Week events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week is all about encouraging kids to learn outdoors. Environmental Education of New Mexico is holding pre-recorded and live events for Outdoor Learning Week showcasing the benefits of learning outdoors.

The executive director says it is proven to help kids in many ways. “We see lots of other increased benefits. We’ve seen students improve in problem-solving and critical thinking skills so we really see outdoor learning as an evidence-based solution to support our kids in a very holistic way,” said Eileen Everett, executive director of EENM.

There are several events scheduled for Thursday and Friday. For more information on events, visit eenm.org/week.

