ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the beauty of summer come many opportunities to give back to the land in stewardship. The gang at All Aboard Earth is sharing about opportunities to volunteer locally in environmental activism, supporting community agriculture initiatives and pollinator habitat restoration.

Explora Adult Night ‘Sowing Science’ will be July 21, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Explora Science Museum. This is an 18+ event, tickets are $10.