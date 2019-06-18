Entertainment legend shows off his basketball skills at National Senior Games

Thirteen-thousand athletes are competing in the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, but one man is more famous than the average athlete and his name is Pat Boone. Tuesday, KRQE News 13 got a look at how the singer and TV personality performed on the basketball court.

You might have heard him sing or watched him on TV. Pat Boone was an icon in the pop music world during the 1950s and ’60s, becoming the second biggest charting artist only behind “The King” himself, Elvis Presley.

He even went on to host the “Pat Boone Chevy Showroom” variety show for three years. Boone’s talents are endless. Decades later, he’s now showing off his athletic abilities on the hardwood during the National Senior Games in the Duke City.

His team, the Virginia Creepers, tipped off their first game at Rudy Davlos Basketball Center on Tuesday. “Actually, many of us are doing quite well, and it’s quite a blessing,” Pat Boone said.

Boone started the game on the bench, but when he got into the game, you better believe fans were excited about it. The entertainment legend went on to play hard-nosed defense while moving the ball around on offense like one of his favorite players, Rick Barry.

The Creepers won the game, and almost immediately afterward, fans greeted him with pictures and autographs. “I keep telling them, I don’t know how you recognize me. When I see my reflection in the mirror, I don’t recognize myself,” Boone said.

So how does he stay this fit at 85 years old?

“I say it’s three things: milk, exercise, and a clean conscience,” Boone explained.

The perfect recipe for success.

“When there’s a smile on your face with happy-go-lucky feet,” he said.

Boone’s team ended up winning their second game Tuesday. If you missed Boone on the court, the Virginia Creepers will play Wednesday at Highland High School.