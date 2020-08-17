Enter competitions, do activities, and more during 2020 New Mexico Virtual State Fair

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Dan Mourning, general manager at EXPO New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many events this year have been drastically changed as a result of the coronavirus and the State Fair is one of them. EXPO New Mexico General Manager Dan Mourning discusses how things will work this year as the State Fair goes virtual.

State Fair officials made a list of some of the things that makes the fair such a great experience for New Mexico families and were then able to come up with programming that allows for families to have fun and still participate in the event. This year’s virtual fair will include contests such as:

  • Cake decorating
  • Tablescapes
  • Cookie decorating
  • Sidewalk chalk art
  • Fresh flower arrangements
  • Dried flower arrangements
  • “Back to Nature” Photography
  • Pet Costume contest
  • 2021 New Mexico State Fair Poster Design
  • 4-H/FFA

Additionally, the fair will be posting several videos to its Facebook page of daily of different entertainers, performers and musicians. There will also be a long list of vendors that are present at the fair each year and people will be able to visit their websites to help support small business in New Mexico.

The 2020 New Mexico Virtual State Fair starts September 14 and runs through September 20. For more information, visit ExpoNM.com.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss