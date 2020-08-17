Enter competitions, do activities, and more during 2020 New Mexico Virtual State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many events this year have been drastically changed as a result of the coronavirus and the State Fair is one of them. EXPO New Mexico General Manager Dan Mourning discusses how things will work this year as the State Fair goes virtual.

State Fair officials made a list of some of the things that makes the fair such a great experience for New Mexico families and were then able to come up with programming that allows for families to have fun and still participate in the event. This year’s virtual fair will include contests such as:

Cake decorating

Tablescapes

Cookie decorating

Sidewalk chalk art

Fresh flower arrangements

Dried flower arrangements

“Back to Nature” Photography

Pet Costume contest

2021 New Mexico State Fair Poster Design

4-H/FFA

Additionally, the fair will be posting several videos to its Facebook page of daily of different entertainers, performers and musicians. There will also be a long list of vendors that are present at the fair each year and people will be able to visit their websites to help support small business in New Mexico.

The 2020 New Mexico Virtual State Fair starts September 14 and runs through September 20. For more information, visit ExpoNM.com.

