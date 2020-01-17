Enjoy tropical plants during Winter Fire Colors Show at Botanic Garden

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is getting ready to start some sparks as the Winter Fire Colors Flower Show kicks off. You can warm up at the flower show which showcases African violets, kangaroo paw, oriental lily, hibiscus and more.

“This show offers visitors a chance to warm up with beautiful flowers in hot colors,” said ABQ BioPark curator of plants, Maria Thomas in a press release. “These fiery hues provide welcome relief from winter’s chill.”

The show will run from January 17 through February 29 at the Botanic Garden.