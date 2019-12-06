Enjoy the work of accomplished New Mexican artists at Paint & Patina Art Show

The Paint & Patina Fine Art Show is back for its sixth year. This annual event puts the work of New Mexico’s top artists on display for the public to enjoy.

Artists Michael Copeland and Barbara Burzillo discuss this upcoming event as well as their work that will be on display at the show. The annual Paint & Patina Art Show is held every December and features the works of New Mexico artists Chris Turri, Michael Copeland, in addition to several guest artists.

This year, the show will also feature the work of bronze sculptor and painter Barbara Burzillo and ceramic sculptor and painter Christina Sanchez. Guests will get the exclusive opportunity to discuss the pieces with artists.

“We encourage people to bring their children. There’s nothing I love more than to see young people at the art shows because you have to start that appreciation young,” said Barbara.

Casa Vieja Brewery will serve as the host for the art show and due to the facility’s rich culture and heritage of the southwest, the brewery provides a stunning setting to showcase artwork. Local beer, wine, and food service will be available for purchase during the art show and throughout Casa Vieja’s regularly scheduled hours.

Paint & Patina Art Show will take place from Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8 at the Casa Vieja Brewery& Event Center located at 4541 Corrales Rd. The show’s hours are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.