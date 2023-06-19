ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Summer Solstice Celebration event will have electrifying, uplifting, and unique music for the longest day of sunshine. It’s an event full of music, food, and much more.

Musicians will be performing original music across multiple genres like jazz, heavy metal, fiddle, ambient and experimental. The event will start at 5 p.m. at the South Broadway Cultural Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the show starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for all ages, kids under 18 are $10 adults are $15.

To purchase tickets or for more information visit tickets.holdmyticket.com.