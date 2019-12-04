Enjoy lunch and browse unique handmade items during Positive Links Holiday Pop-Up

The holiday season is a time of giving and Positive Links wants to invite you to share in that spirit during their holiday pop-up event. Positive Links Board President Tammy Fiebelkorn and La Salita manager Sarah Turner discuss the upcoming event.

On Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. visit La Salita located at 1950 Juan Tabo for a Positive Links Holiday Pop-Up shopping event. There will be artists of various mediums selling their work including handmade dog clothes to holiday cards, decorative items and much more.

Bring the entire family to the event for a day of delicious food and shopping all in support of Positive Links. A percentage of all food and drink sales during the event will be donated to the organization that works to raise awareness of the link between animal abuse and human violence.

Funds from the event will be used to pay for trainings on The Link for law enforcement and mental health professionals during 2020. Vendors at the event include Bumble Bee Printing, Third Eye Henna, Artisan Cabochons by Linda Smith, HeartnSole LLC, Southwest Spirit, Scentsy and more.

All items sold by vendors will be vegan and La Salita also has many vegan options available.