Enjoy Latin music and a free salsa dance party during mini-festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating Latin culture, music, and dance through workshops, concerts, and education, this year’s mini-Latin Dance Festival will have you dancing all night long. Artistic Dance Director of the Albuquerque Latin Dance Festival Jessica Montoya provides the inside scoop on the events.

Typically held in the summer, this year’s mini-festival will take place on December 3 and December 5.