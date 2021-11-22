Enjoy Latin music and a free salsa dance party during mini-festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating Latin culture, music, and dance through workshops, concerts, and education, this year’s mini-Latin Dance Festival will have you dancing all night long. Artistic Dance Director of the Albuquerque Latin Dance Festival Jessica Montoya provides the inside scoop on the events.
Typically held in the summer, this year’s mini-festival will take place on December 3 and December 5.
- Friday, Dec. 3: Head to the Lobo Theater for a free salsa dance party featuring Son Como Son with djs Pancho and Pedro. Doors open at 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 5: Participate in six-hour salsa dance workshop at the National Hispanic Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Later in the evening, Spanish Harlem Orchestra will be performing.