ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Historic Fairview Cemetery is a nonprofit organization that maintains and shares the history of Albuquerque’s first nondenominational cemetery. They invite the public for a day of hats and afternoon tea as a fundraising event for grave marker restoration and preservation at historic Fairview Cemetery.

Gather your friends and family, and dress up in your favorite vintage style and hat for a delightful afternoon of English Tea. Taking it all the way back to the early 1900s when the Sunday norm was church, afternoon picnic and tea, and a visit with loved ones at the cemetery. The event will take place on Sunday, April 30, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 700 Yale Blvd. SE.

Ticket prices are $35 per person, which will include a variety of English Teas, an assortment of finger sandwiches, and desserts. For more information visit historicfairviewcemeteryabq.org.