Enjoy great food in the garden at Bike In Coffee at Old Town Farm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With all dining outdoors, Old Town Farm is a must-try for everyone. Old Town Farm offers great food in a relaxing environment and so much more.

Owner of Old Town Farm, Lanny Tonning discusses how you can get away without going away. Old Town Farm is open several days a week for Bike In Coffee and has been for eight years.

Many people ride in to chat, have great food, and to relax under the trees or in the gardens. When weddings and gatherings can take place, dinners and receptions are held in the horse barn.

Ceremonies are often held outside in the pasture or on the lawn. The farm sees a lot of people who appreciate being able to get “rural” without having to leave town. Additionally, being on a bike path makes it safe and easy for riders to bring children and dogs along with them.

Yoga in the garden (courtesy Old Town Farm)

Those who don’t ride to Old Town Farm can access it by car as the farm has separate parking from cycling areas. On Saturdays and Sundays, a classic jazz band plays for visitors in the mornings.

Musicians that have played at the farm include Chris Dracup, Le Chat Lunatique, Eric McFadden, Hilary Smith, Grace Askew, The Swamp Coolers, Watermelon Mountain Jug Band, Felix y Los Gatos, Tiffany Christopher and Joe Daddy & Hoodoo Jeff.

Bike In Coffee is located on the bike path next to I-40 a few hundred feet east of Gabaldon Rd and about two minutes west of the Aspen St. entrance near St. Clair Bistro. It’s open from March through October and has recently reopened on May 15 with COVID-19 precautions in place.