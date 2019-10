ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- This weekend you can enjoy the fall weather at the BioPark for half the cost.

There will be live music and wagon rides for the family as well as green chile roasting, caramel apples and fresh-pressed cider from the Heritage Farm.