ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the STEM career fields grow in demand, Albuquerque Public Schools is offering an innovative program to help give students a competitive advantage over their peers. Francesca Verploegh, Senior Director of Innovation at APS, talked more about the program and what parents can expect for their children.

The Engineering the Future program allows students to take field trips and access unique hands-on learning through partnerships with the University of New Mexico, the Air Force Research Lab, Sandia National Laboratory, and New Mexico State University. Students will also participate in building rockets and robots for competitions and take part in computer science and coding courses.

The Engineering the Future program is a free K-12 magnet program at Mission Elementary School, Garfield Middle School, and Valley High School.

The Albuquerque Public Schools Office of Innovation and School Choice partners with innovative leaders and the community to do the following: