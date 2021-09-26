Endangered Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for assistance in locating a missing endangered person. Nicholas Kapnison, 89, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving 5021 Pan American Fwy NE, and has not returned home.
Officials say Kapnison is in the early stages of dementia and gets confused easily. He is 6’0″ tall, weighs 195 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. Kapnison should be driving a white Lexus LC500 with NM license plate ARRK22.
If anyone has any information or has found Kapnison, they are asked to contact his daughter, Annamarie, at 505-250-8556 or the Missing Persons detective at 242-COPS.