Encuentro acquires building in historic Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Encuentro, a community-led education and workforce development center for Spanish-speaking Latinx immigrants has launched a campaign to help pay off and renovate a building in the heart of Albuquerque’s historic Barelas neighborhood. Encuentro Executive Director Andrea Plaza and Home Health Aide and Encuentro graduate Susana Espino discuss the new 7,200 square foot building and the vision for expanding programs.

For more information on Encuentro and its programs visit encuentronm.org.