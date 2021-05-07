Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Albuquerque discusses signs of stroke

WATCH: Full interview with Lisa Bower, Director of Therapy Operations at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Started back in 1989, National Stroke Awareness Month began in May and was created to promote public awareness and reduce the incidence of stroke in the United States. This year’s campaign, promoted by the American Stroke Association, focuses on the particular risks women face with stroke. Director of Therapy Operations at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Lisa Bower discusses Stroke Awareness Month and what you can do to lower your risk of stroke. 

Serving New Mexico and the greater Albuquerque area, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Albuquerque is a leading provider of rehabilitation after stroke, brain injury, and other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.

