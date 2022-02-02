ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known for its delicious food. If you’re looking to educate yourself on the food scene in Albuquerque, the show Enchanted Foods of ABQ has everything you need to know.

When acting roles were hard to come by, Keith Allen and Felicia Masias decided to come up with Sopapilla Productions, rooted here in New Mexico. In 2021, they started the series to highlight hidden gems of the city. The show just wrapped up its second season which featured six local restaurants. Its first season featured 12 Albuquerque restaurants.

You can see the first episode of the new season and all past episodes on YouTube. The duo says there will be a season three, but they are still trying to figure out what the focus is on. They are thinking of either featuring food trucks or breweries.