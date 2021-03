ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- “Enchanted Foods of ABQ” is a food show where two hosts new to Albuquerque, New Mexico, are on a mission to find the most unique and delicious across the city. Co-hosts Felicia Masias and Keith Allen discuss details on this mouth-watering show.

The restaurant lineup for the show consists of 12 local restaurants. The series will begin air in April as one 60-minute episode but will be split up and released separately by each restaurant on their Facebook page.