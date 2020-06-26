Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Bernalillo County Metropolitan Courthouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee who works at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court has tested positive for COVID-19, the courthouse made the announcement Friday.

According to a release, the courthouse is not closing and the area where the infected employee worked and other possible areas of exposure have been thoroughly disinfected. Over the weekend the entire courthouse will also undergo additional disinfecting.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the court has implemented numerous measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Some measures they’ve implemented include:

Screening all court visitors and staff for possible COVID exposure before entering the courthouse, including temperature checks.

Mandating that masks be worn by all court visitors and staff inside of the courthouse.

Holding the majority of court hearings remotely over video or phone.

Limiting the number of people allowed inside of the courtrooms and other gathering spaces, including elevators.

Implementing telework for staff.

Disinfecting commonly-touched services and frequently-visited areas three times daily with additional disinfection over the weekends.

Last week the Second Judicial District Courthouse was closed temporarily for cleaning purposes after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19.