Emergency construction leaves gaping hole in sidewalk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living and working in the International District say the city is neglecting them. At the beginning of December, the city dug a massive hole at the corner of San Mateo and Kathryn. That hole is still there. The people in the area say this giant hole isn’t just an eyesore, but a major safety hazard.

Employees at Rio Grande Tire have been looking at the giant hole for more than a month. “They were here for a week digging out that hole after that, nothing else ever came of it,” said Kyle Fastnacht, a handyman at Rio Grande Tire.

They say they’re not sure what kind of construction project this is, but they’re tired of looking at the mess. “It’s frustrating, this is our tax dollars at work,” said Fastnacht.

Neighbors say it’s a hazard for pedestrians, especially students walking from Whittier Elementary School, one block away.

“It’s dangerous out here, there’s a school right down the street,” said Fastnacht.

The city says they were forced to dig the hole on December 6th, for emergency repairs, after a company laying a fiber cable, damaged the foundation of the traffic signal. The city has since put a temporary traffic signal.

Neighbors say it doesn’t seem like they’re in a hurry to fix the problem because they haven’t seen crews in awhile.

The city says the construction will be finished by January 30, they say the holidays and weather has slowed down the process. They say the construction will prevent the permanent traffic signal from collapsing once it’s installed.