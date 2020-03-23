Emergency Action Fund supports local organizations affected by COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – With the outbreak of COVID-19 in New Mexico, many nonprofits had to cancel events, festivals, and programming which has caused significant financial hardship on these organizations in addition to the small businesses that would have benefitted from the canceled events. The Albuquerque Community Foundation and United Way of Central New Mexico have teamed up to deploy an Emergency Action Fund.

President and CEO of Albuquerque Community Fund, Randy Royster and president and CEO of United Way of Central New Mexico visit the set to discuss the fund. Through the fund ACF and UWCNM are able to accept requests for short-term funding to support operations of organizations that are struggling with immediate lost revenue and nonrecoverable expenses resulting from COVID-19.

Organizations that can receive this funding must hold 501C3 from the IRS and should be operating in the Greater Albuquerque Metro Area. At a later date, statewide grants may be available.

Organizations may only submit one application for emergency funding and grants will range from $500 to $5,000. Applications may be submitted on a rolling basis and requests that aren’t immediately funded will continue to be considered depending on available funding.

At this time, organizations with operating budgets below $500,000 will be more strongly considered. Organizations of all sizes are still welcome to apply.

Apply for the Emergency Action Fund online.