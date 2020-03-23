Emergency Action Fund supports local organizations affected by COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – With the outbreak of COVID-19 in New Mexico, many nonprofits had to cancel events, festivals, and programming which has caused significant financial hardship on these organizations in addition to the small businesses that would have benefitted from the canceled events. The Albuquerque Community Foundation and United Way of Central New Mexico have teamed up to deploy an Emergency Action Fund.

President and CEO of Albuquerque Community Fund, Randy Royster and president and CEO of United Way of Central New Mexico visit the set to discuss the fund. Through the fund ACF and UWCNM are able to accept requests for short-term funding to support operations of organizations that are struggling with immediate lost revenue and nonrecoverable expenses resulting from COVID-19.

Organizations that can receive this funding must hold 501C3 from the IRS and should be operating in the Greater Albuquerque Metro Area. At a later date, statewide grants may be available.

Organizations may only submit one application for emergency funding and grants will range from $500 to $5,000. Applications may be submitted on a rolling basis and requests that aren’t immediately funded will continue to be considered depending on available funding.

At this time, organizations with operating budgets below $500,000 will be more strongly considered. Organizations of all sizes are still welcome to apply.

Apply for the Emergency Action Fund online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞