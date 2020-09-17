Embudo Valley Library selected for 2020 Civil Society Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Dixon, New Mexico, the Embudo Valley Library is more than just a place to rent books. The library has had an incredibly positive impact on the social, cultural, educational, and economic life of their community and people are taking notice.

Board member of the Embudo Valley Library and New Mexico Rural Library Initiative, Shel Neymark discusses the integral part they play in the Dixon community as well as being selected for Manhattan Institute Civil Society Award.

Founded in 1992 by a group of local citizens, the Embudo Valley Library and Community Center provides cultural and educational resources and is also a location for community members to gather. The library sponsors after school programming, early childhood literacy, STEM education, local Fiestas, a public park, radio station, and is a meeting space and site for cultural events.

The library has been selected for a Civil Society Award from the Manhattan Institute. The award is presented to five outstanding nonprofit leaders who, with the help of volunteers, strive to strengthen the community.

For more information on the resources offered by the library, visit the Embudo Valley Library’s website. To help support library operations, you can also make a donation to the library online.