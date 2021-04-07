Embark on a virtual journey with El Camino Real Trade Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The City of Albuquerque is trying to get drivers used to the overhaul of a major street, before the overhaul happens. If you've driven along Rio Grande by Old Town you've seen the temporary barriers. Some drivers are going right over them.

“Right now on Rio Grande between Aspen and Pueblo Bonito, you’re going to see we have temporary delineators,” said Johnny Chandler, Public Information Officer with the Department of Municipal Development. “Those temporary delineators are to help drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists understand that sometime in the future, there will be cement medians at that location."