Embark on a virtual journey with El Camino Real Trade Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Embark on a virtual time-traveling journey with this year’s El Camino Real Trade Fair. This Trade Fair takes participants through history with stories, music, cooking lectures, and hands-on activities. Marketing Coordinator Catherine Lopez provides more details.
The El Camino Trade Fair is Friday evenings and Saturday mornings every weekend in April. You can join them on their Facebook page beginning April 9. It’s entertainment, education, and engagement for time-travelers of all ages.