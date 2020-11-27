Elk’s Lodge partners with local diner to provide veterans with Thanksgiving meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) A local organization helped pass out meals to veterans this Thanksgiving while also supporting a local restaurant. Elk’s Lodge gave out 76 Thanksgiving meals to veterans at the VA Hospital.

They partnered with Lindy’s Diner which typically gives out free Thanksgiving meals every year but because of the shutdown, they were forced to close. So Elk’s Lodge decided to reach out for the diner’s help.

“Every order helps, every order helps… I mean it’s just a desperate situation for restaurants right now,” said Dawn Vatoseow the owner of Lindy’s Diner.

“We wanted to choose a local restaurant that was affected by all the closings so that we could help support our local community as well as the veterans,” said Doug Kraemer with Elk’s Lodge 461. Kraemer says normally they deliver meals directly to the veterans but because of the current circumstances, they just dropped them off.

