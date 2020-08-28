Eligible New Mexico companies may receive $150K in technical assistance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories announced Friday that through a new program eligible New Mexico companies can submit statements of intent to work with scientists and engineers at Sandia or Los Alamos national laboratories to advance technologies and may receive up to $150,000 in direct technical assistance per year for prototyping, proof-of-concept, field demonstrations, technical validation, testing and development.

“Sandia is looking forward to engaging with New Mexico companies in a new way,” said Mary Monson in a news release, Sandia senior manager of Technology Partnerships and Business Development. “The labs are dedicated to transferring technology and partnering with industry, and this program will help businesses use licensed lab technologies in new commercial applications.”

According to the same news release, The Technology Readiness Gross Receipts Tax Credit Initiative allows selected companies to receive the money for technical assistance per year. They also say the statements of intent, the labs’ first call for proposals, are due September 3. They also say companies must be registered to do business in New Mexico and must have a licensed technology or a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Sandia or Los Alamos to apply.

Sandia Labs says the new tax credit initiative was signed into law this year and is a three-year pilot program to address a critical stage between technology development and commercialization.

Sandia Labs says through the new initiative, Sandia and Los Alamos can claim tax credits against their gross receipts tax liabilities for their work with businesses. Each lab can claim up to $500,000 in the first year, $750,000 in the second year, and $1 million in the third year. In total, the labs can provide up to $4.5 million in time, technical assistance, and resources over three years.

“We’re lowering the barriers and moving R&D from the labs into New Mexico-based technologies,” said Duncan McBranch in the same news release, program director of Entrepreneurship for Mission Innovation at Los Alamos. “This matters because 99 percent of companies in New Mexico are small businesses with limited budgets for new product development. Access to the expertise and technologies at Sandia and Los Alamos national laboratories can make a huge difference for these companies.”

Sandia Labs says funding decisions will be announced by October 26.

Eligible businesses will be registered to do business in New Mexico and possess the following: