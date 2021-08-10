Elexus Groves trial set to begin Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial is set to begin for the woman accused of hitting and killing two people Tuesday morning. Officials say in 2017, Elexus Groves was behind the wheel of a stolen van fleeing from police when she slammed into a car with Shaylee Boiling and her mother Shaunna Arredondo-Boling inside. They both died due to injuries from the scene.

Last week, Judge Brett Loveless denied Groves’s request to have a change of venue for the case. The trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

