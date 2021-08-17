Elexus Groves takes stand in murder trial: ‘I feel like a part of me died that day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elexus Groves took the stand in her own murder trial Tuesday. Groves is the young woman who stole an electrician’s van and crashed into a family on their way to school, killing a mother and her 14-year-old daughter in 2017. The prosecution wants her to be put away for life for murder. The defense is hoping for a lighter sentence on lesser charges.

Related Coverage

Tuesday Groves took the stand to try and gain sympathy from the jury. “I’m always sad like I feel like a part of me died that day,” said Groves.

Groves and her boyfriend at the time, Paul Garcia, stole a running van from a driveway in the Albuquerque heights in 2017. They were running from police when they sped through a stop sign going close to 80mph.

Fourteen-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna Arredondo-Boiling died in the crash. Arredondo-Boiling’s young son was injured.

Groves testified that Garcia was shooting up drugs and says she went along with it because she liked him and was also high on meth. Groves says it was Paul Garcia’s idea to steal the van so they could go to a drug dealer. She claims Garcia told her to keep going. “He was really panicked about something he had in his backpack and like he was just saying ‘go go go,'” said Groves.

Groves says after the crash she wrote Arredondo-Boiling’s family a letter because she wanted them to know she was sorry.

Both Groves and Garcia ran from the crash scene without checking on the family. The prosecution also finished their cross-examination Tuesday morning.

Paul Garcia was the first to take the stand in this case. He took a plea deal in exchange for the testimony. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will have more on the Elexus Groves trial at 4 p.m.