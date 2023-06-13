ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albert, a 24-year-old Asian elephant at the Albuquerque BioPark, has tested positive for tuberculosis (TB). The BioPark says Albert is not showing any symptoms, but tests from fluid in his trunk came back positive for TB. The other elephants at the BioPark were also tested for TB and their test results are still pending.

“Albert is otherwise very healthy, and we are optimistic that this course of treatment will cure his disease,” ABQ BioPark senior veterinarian Dr. Carol Bradford said in a release. The BioPark says it has successful experience treating TB. When the elephant, Irene, was rescued, she carried the infection that became active in 2000. In 2010 another elephant, Alice, tested positive for the same strain of TB. Both elephants were treated.

The BioPark says it routinely tests for TB. When Albert tested positive, staff put safety measures in place, including personal protective equipment for staff, increased disinfection and limited access to Albert’s barn. The BioPark says guests are not at risk of contracting the disease.