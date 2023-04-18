ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 73 years, Sandia Base Elementary School, on Kirtland Air Force Base, will be getting a full rebuild.

The new facilities will include classrooms for kindergarten through fifth grade, a gym, a library, and a new playground.

Superintendent Scott Elder spoke at the groundbreaking about the new facilities.

“The total school rebuild will encompass 88,000 square feet and will cost about 52 million dollars; $10.6 million will come from Albuquerque, and $42.4 million was appropriated by Congress,” said APS Superintendent Elder.

Funding for the project is coming from a mix of congressional appropriations and money approved by voters in the November 2021 Capital Election.