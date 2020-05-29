Electric Playhouse’s new robot knows how to clean up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric Playhouse and Build with Robots teamed up to offer locals a safe entertainment experience. The state of the art robot named Breezy One is used to thoroughly clean Electric Playhouse, using a powerful, non-toxic spray developed by Sandia Labs.
Both companies say a project like this in these times speaks to the city’s ingenuity. “It ties in perfectly to with what we do as a technology-driven location, to use technology to help make our guests safe and healthy as we get back to reopening,” said CEO and Co-Founder John-Mark Collins. The two companies say they are determined to grow their Albuquerque-based headquarters over the coming year.
