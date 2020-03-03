Electric Playhouse to host New Mexico United watch party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United wants to see you at Electric Playhouse this season.

Starting on Saturday, March 7, you can head over to the venue to take part in a massive watch party. The black and yellow themed environment will be kid-friendly with plenty of interactive games in addition to a happy hour with special United themed drinks and food.

Admission will be half off if you’re at the event 30-minutes before the game or the first hour into the game. Kick-off against Austin Bold FC is at 6:30 p.m.