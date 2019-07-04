‘Electric Playhouse’ opening permanent, family-friendly location on westside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s hardly anything like it in the entire world. Now, a state of the art interactive ‘playhouse’ for kids and adults is opening up a permanent place in Albuquerque.

“A lot of things that we’re building are game-focused and targeting a larger audience. So kids 5 years old and adults in their 20s, 30s, 40s will enjoy it as well,” said John-Mark Collins, the CEO of Electric Playhouse.

The company, formerly known as StoryLab Inc., is currently renovating the old Staples building near Coors and I-40.

“We’re looking for parts of the market that are really in need of some entertainment. The westside, in particular, the low westside, we’re still pretty close to downtown, we see this as a huge opportunity, there’s a ton of new housing,” said Collins.

Unlike their prior work that featured mainly fancy dinner parties, this 18,000 foot will be turned into a more family friendly place.

“The great thing about the digital work that we do is that it can change. So, we can offer something for adults in the evening and kids during the day. It’s really targeted as a fully-family entertainment venue,” said Collins.

Collins says the front of the space will be divided into a cafe, bar, and private party rooms.

“So you can do your kid’s birthday on Mars, or you can pick the unicorn theme if that’s your choice,” said Collins.

The back area will be a ticketed space that Collins expects will cost about $10-$15 for kids and $15-$20 for adults, and will feature a series of always-changing activities.

“Between 15-20 interactive experiences that will change all depending on the gameplay, the time of day and number of people,” said Collins.

Collins describes it as a modern-day arcade, that they think will be a game changer in Albuquerque.

“Much more playful and game-ified and collaborative, like largescale twister with lots of people, or games that require you to run around on different teams to accomplish goals. It’s going to be a lot about being social and active and getting out with your family and friends,” said Collins.

Collins hopes to open their first location in time for the holidays this year. After that, they plan on quickly expanding across the country.