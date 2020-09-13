Electric Playhouse offers unique United-watching experience

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United fans may not be able to attend a match just yet, but Electric Playhouse offered a unique experience instead. It partnered with the United to provide an interactive watch party.

Fans could watch Saturday’s match in socially-distanced modules while ordering food and drinks. Organizers say it’s a perfect spot for soccer fans. “To do an event like this where we can get the game on the walls, have some more energy, it starts to get close to the full Electric Playhouse experience,” said co-founder John-Mark Collins. “We’re excited to see our fans and the United fans back in the building.” Tickets are still available for the matches on September 23 and 30.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Saturday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss