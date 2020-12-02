Electric Playhouse nominated for USA Today’s Best New Attraction

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque entertainment venue is up for the title of Best Attraction in America and you can help it clinch top honors. Electric Playhouse, the immersive space where visitors can interact with light and digital displays, is now up for a spot on USA Today’s 10 best lists for 2020.

Other candidates include a waterfront in Florida, an outdoor adventure course in Illinois, and an Olympic museum in Colorado. Right now the Electric Playhouse is trending at number seven. but your vote could help push it to the top.

