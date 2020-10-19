Electric Playhouse hosting ‘frightening fall feast’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Haunted houses may be out of the question this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but one local business still wants to give you a fright. Electric Playhouse is bringing the haunts to life through an immersive dining experience.

“This one is focused specifically on the month of October, poking fun at traditional horror and Halloween tropes as well as some fall items,” said John-Mark Collins, CEO and founder of Electric Playhouse. “Meant to be family-friendly, lots of fun, a little bit spooky, some startling parts but have a lot more fun and a little more playful than some of the past dinners.”

The immersive entertainment complex is limited to just dining right now. Getting their creative juices flowing, the team is bringing the haunted house experience to life through a frightening fall feast.

“We were thinking about the haunted house and we have a lot of haunted house fans on the team,” said Collins. “Trying to find a way to get people engaged with what we do but also in a way that’s safe.”

Each meal in the five-course dinner goes through what would be different themes or rooms in a haunted house. Using some special effects tricks, they all match the treats diners can indulge in.

“We have a blood sausage course with a blood course in the visuals,” said Collins. “We have a witch’s brew soup that’s in the witch’s cottage.”

The ghoulish dinner is family-friendly but still has a scare or two to keep you on your toes. CEO John-Mark Collins says it’s a good way to learn what Electric Playhouse is all about until they can fully reopen.

“Halloween is one of those times that people get excited about on the creative side so our whole team kind of jumped in. We built the whole thing in a month,” said Collins. “A little bit on the smaller scale with the dinners but also kind of seeing the creative ways we infuse the technology into experience.”

The immersive dining experience does have limited seating because of the public health order. Tickets are available online. You can catch the frightening fall feast Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through early November.