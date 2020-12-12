Electric Playhouse creates colorful display in New Mexico United store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is getting in on the fun in this year’s Nob Hill Shop and Glow. The United store on Central and Carlisle teamed up with the Electric Playhouse to create colorful projection on its windows. The display will be lit up nightly after dark along with the other light displays throughout Nob Hill.

Earlier this month, Mayor Tim Keller announced a modified Nob Hill Shop and Stroll would still go on this year but re-imaged as Shop and Glow. Teaming with the BioPark’s River of Lights, the events’ festive lights have been placed along Central in Nob Hill for shoppers to enjoy and explore. There are 14 new unique art installations that people can see. The Mayor encourages residents to support local businesses, dress warm, and wear a mask. The displays will be lit from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night through the rest of the year.

