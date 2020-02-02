Electric Playhouse celebrates opening in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An interactive gaming wonderland hosted its grand opening Saturday.

The Electric Playhouse’s all-ages event included live entertainment, free food sampling, and the adults were able to treat themselves to a specialty cocktail. The goal of this business is to bring families together to have fun through the use of technology.

“Most of us come from an art background, so it was kind of second nature to take that art and technology into play and dining,” John’Mark Collins, CEO of Electric Playhouse, said. The interactive museum used to only host reserved events and dinners but is now open to the general public.