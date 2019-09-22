Electric buses set to hit Albuquerque streets by 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The public is getting a better idea of when we could finally see electric buses rolling down Albuquerque streets.

Mayor Tim Keller at Friday’s climate change strike downtown announced several initiatives in which the city is working toward 100% renewable energy over the next six years. Among them, he says the city will buy its first 10 electric buses next year, but City Councilor Isaac Benton says they’re not for the ART route.

“The more the better. Electric buses are the way we need to go. They’re lower maintenance. They’re much less polluting,” said Councilor Benton.

It’s unclear how much the electric buses will cost.