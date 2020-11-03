ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 election is here and voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover discusses historic early voting numbers that have been seen in New Mexico so far and what you need to know if you’re voting Tuesday.

On Election Day, voting convenience centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. where you can vote in-person or drop off your completed absentee ballot. There are 70 voting centers in Bernalillo County that are open on Tuesday in addition to an absentee ballot drop off location at 5th Street and Marquette.

As of Tuesday morning, Stover says that there is a 62.4% voter turnout.

Absentee ballots can no longer be mailed and must be hand-delivered to an Election Day Voting Convenience Center or at the drive-thru location at 5th Street and Marquette. To complete the absentee ballot for drop off, make sure you clearly mark your choices on the ballot and insert the completed ballot into the inner envelope and seal it.

Insert the inner envelope into the outer mailing envelope and sign the outer envelope where indicated under the privacy flap. Enter the last four digits of your SSN where indicated under the privacy flap and seal the outer envelope before hand delivering it on Election Day.

For information on Election Day voting in Bernalillo County, visit BernCoVotes.org.