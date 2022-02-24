ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a week since Albuquerque Public School lifted its mask mandate within school grounds making it optional for those who wish to continue to wear them, but an Eldorado teacher’s stance on face coverings in the classroom had masked students separated from the un-masked.

“I heard from a lot of different educators when the mask mandate was removed about what do I do know if I don’t feel safe and I don’t feel my family is safe, do I have to quit my job or can I do something,” said Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein.

A letter sent to parents last night by Eldorado’s school principal acknowledges the teacher’s decision to separate masked students from the un-masked. The issue was immediately addressed. The school’s principal says it was unacceptable and that those practices are not allowed.

Bernstein with the Albuquerque Teachers Federation says with the mask mandate being lifted so quickly after the governor’s surprise announcement last Thursday has given educators very little planning time as to how to address these situations within classroom settings while respecting everyone’s wishes.

One Eldorado student says the pandemic has been tough on everybody and he agrees with the teacher’s decision. “Some students really care about the COVID quarantine. Some of us actually care about wearing the masks because we don’t want to get sick. We need teachers to be healthy and not being sick because it sucks learning from a sub,” said Eldorado High School student Santos Marquez.

Bernstein says with so many teacher shortages the most important thing behind any decision is to keep others safe while still being able to work. She says she believes they need to work with the district as well as teachers to make sure everyone is on board when it comes to decision-making within the classroom. It is unknown if that teacher is facing any disciplinary action for separating the students.