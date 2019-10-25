Eldorado High holds annual ‘Cupcake Wars’ competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a very sweet day at Eldorado High School. It was the fifth annual “Cupcake Wars,” with students competing to see who had the best flavors.

It was pumpkin caramel versus cinnamon versus s’mores. While there was a lot of pressure on the culinary classes to create the cupcakes, a lot more went into it than just baking. There was a lot of learning, a lot of fun, and it is all for a good cause.

“We make over 600 cupcakes. We involve econ class and marketing, DECA, computer graphics. It’s just a great way for our students to apply what they’re learning in the classroom in a real-world setting,” teacher Kristin Meyer said.

“I really enjoyed it a lot, and I think it brought the school together, you know? Bringing everyone together and have a good time and eat some cupcakes,” students Jackson and Jordyn Thibodeau said.

The classes are still tallying up the results, but they do know they’ve raised at least $2,500. The judge’s winner has not yet been announced, but the fan-favorite was pumpkin caramel. It sold out first, with the other two groups just seconds behind.