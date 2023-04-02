ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man in his 80s has been charged in a murder case. Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced his arrest Sunday.

APD claimed Melquaides Garcia, 83, shot and killed his nephew. Witnesses reported Garcia and his nephew, Stephen Garcia, were arguing at their home in the block of 2900 Carlisle Boulevard NE Saturday. Stephen was shot with a revolver and died.

Authorities said Melquaides told them his nephew had been physically abusive before, and he had even been hospitalized after a fight before. They said he claimed Stephen had stolen things from him, including guns.

APD reported Melquaides decided to shoot Stephen on Saturday when they were drinking alcohol because his nephew allegedly took a generator that belonged to him.

Police stated Melquaides claimed to have ‘blacked out’ and didn’t recall anything until he put a handgun on a table and told Stephen’s girlfriend to call 911. He allegedly admitted to shooting Stephen but did not elaborate on getting the gun from a shed before the deadly incident.

Melquaides was taken to the Metro Detention Center, and he was charged with second-degree murder for Stephen’s death.