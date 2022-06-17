ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – El Rancho de las Golondrinas, is a museum focused on the Spanish, Mexican, and territorial periods of history in New Mexico. This year they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their festival season.

In addition to general admission, they also host nine festivals a year, including the Santa Fe Wine Festival, Fiesta de Los Niños, Santa Fe Renaissance fair, Santa Fe harvest, and Spirits of New Mexico’s past.

They have 34 historic buildings and 200 acres of historic property for people to explore. They planned 50 events for 50 years culminating in a Fiesta Matanza on October 8th.