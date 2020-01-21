1  of  2
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments begin after hours of debate over rules WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

El Ranchito de los Ninos helps transform the lives of abused kids

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Giving a child the opportunity to grow up in a supportive family farm setting is what El Ranchito de los Ninos strives to do.

El Ranchito de los Ninos transforms the lives of children who have been abused and abandoned by providing them a safe place to live. They also keep brothers and sisters together.

The group is holding it’s annual Charity Cruise. Money raised will go toward their education and the house where the children live.

The Charity Cruise is March 21 at Isleta Casino and Resort. This year’s theme is Sun, Sand and Surf.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞