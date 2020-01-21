El Ranchito de los Ninos helps transform the lives of abused kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Giving a child the opportunity to grow up in a supportive family farm setting is what El Ranchito de los Ninos strives to do.

El Ranchito de los Ninos transforms the lives of children who have been abused and abandoned by providing them a safe place to live. They also keep brothers and sisters together.

The group is holding it’s annual Charity Cruise. Money raised will go toward their education and the house where the children live.

The Charity Cruise is March 21 at Isleta Casino and Resort. This year’s theme is Sun, Sand and Surf.